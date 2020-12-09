WATCH: Gov. Reeves’ COVID-19 news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Watch it here.

The executive orders that are in place are set to expire Friday, Dec. 11. Another one will be effective until Jan. 15, 2021.

Reeves encouraged everyone to wear masks or face coverings, practice good hygiene and stay home if you feel unwell.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 statewide, for social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds will be limited to a group of no more than ten in a single space indoors. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Face coverings in schools are also required statewide whenever social distancing is not possible.

Masks are also required when indoors and interacting with the public in the following counties:

Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

Indoor sports venues for K-12 extracurricular events will be limited to the lesser of four spectators per student participant or 250 ticketed spectators. Other indoor arenas will be limited to the lesser of ten percent seating capacity or 1,000 attendees.

“All of these measures are important, and I hope that the people of Mississippi will make an honest effort to participate in slowing the spread of the virus,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the state has been cleared to receive 25,000 vaccine doses initially. The priority will be frontline healthcare workers at hospitals. After that, nursing home residents will be able to receive the vaccine.

Dobbs notes that the vaccine can cause some adverse reaction that is typically mild and temporary. He and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will be among the first to take get vaccinated. He stresses to those who may be worried about it that you can’t get the coronavirus from the COVID vaccine.

Gov. Reeves said State Emergency Management Director Greg Michel had a rapid test and did test positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday. Reeves noted that Michel was aware this announcement was to be made at the news conference, which Michel usually attends.

