Jack’s opens in Newton

Newton Jack's
Newton Jack's(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A new restaurant has opened in the City of Newton this morning.

Jack’s Restaurant was open for business Wednesday and the lines were long when Newscenter 11 arrived around 1 p.m. Wednesday. District 31 senator Tyler McCaughn says today is an exciting day for the city.

“Of course it’s going to increase the tax base, but the biggest thing to me is it’s going to bring another opportunity for food options to the people there in Newton. It’s pretty exciting,” McCaughn said.

Jack’s is located near the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 15 in Newton.

