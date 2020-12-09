Louisville football hits milestone winning 10th state title

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In a year with so many uncertainties, one thing remains certain: Louisville football knows how to win state championships.

The Wildcats defeated the Poplarville Hornets 15-14 to win bragging rights of MHSAA Class 4A and claim their 10th state championship in 35 years.

With 36 seconds left to play, Louisville trailed 14-7. Facing 2nd & 6 at the Poplarville 24-yard line, the Wildcats called a timeout.

“They (the coaching staff) said we were gonna go for the slant,” junior receiver Jarvis Rush recalled. “We had been running the slant all day so we knew they were gonna eventually start biting down like they were biting down everything else.”

Rush said the play they chose made him a possible target, so he lined up ready for such scenario to play out. Louisville quarterback Jace Hudspeth sent the ball flying 24 yards into the hands of Rush for a touchdown.

The Wildcats still trailed 14-13 which brought up the decision: Kick the extra point to tie? Or go for two and try to win it all?

Louisville head coach Tyrone Shorter chose the later.

“It was a gut feeling. Sometimes as a coach you see your team,” Shorter said. “It was just the way our offense was playing. I just knew that we had a play.”

The crowd at Veterans Memorial Stadium watched as sophomore running back Jaden Triplett kept himself up off a lower body tackle and stretched into the end zone for two. The Wildcats went ahead 15-14 and a game sealing interception would make that the final score.

In the end, a Louisville offense that had nine new starters this season came in clutch when the team needed it most.

“From early in the year when we played our jamboree some people in the community were like ‘Ah man we’re going to be bad on offense.’” Coach Shorter said. “Bur our offense kept on going and getting better and better each week.”

Louisville’s defense also stepped up big, limiting Poplarville to 14 points that all came in the first half.

“You can’t let that defense go overlooked. They had a huge stop,” Hudspeth said. “They’re a big time defense. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be in any of the positions we were in probably the whole season.

A motto the Wildcats use often is tradition continues, and this year’s team made sure the tradition of winning championships continued on for the program

“The senior class stayed on us younger guys hard and they showed us that they really wanted it,” Rush said. “That pushed us younger guys to go harder in the summer and in the offseason to make them want to go out with a bang this year.”

