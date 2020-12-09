Graveside service for Mary S. Gaddis will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Bill Boren officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mary S. Gaddis age 97, of Meridian passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.

She was devoted member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church and she served two years in the United States Navy.

Survivors include her children, Carol Perry Ethridge (Ray) and Bill Perry (Janey); grandchildren, Scott Shepperd (Tina) and Jill Ethridge Boren (Bill); great-grandchildren, Kyle Shepperd (Sarah), Kelli Shepperd, Halle Boren, Hannah Boren, and Harper Boren; brother, Joe Swain age of 101; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin “Ed” Gaddis; parents, Al and Mannie Swain; siblings, Ruth Garrison, Myrtle McDaniel, Pauline Castle, Miriam Culpepper, Velma Hays and Melvin Swain; son-in-law, Billy Shepperd and infant baby girl Ethridge.

