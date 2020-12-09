Advertisement

Mayor Bland believes Governor Reeves should implement more statewide mandates

Mayor Percy Bland
Mayor Percy Bland(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said he is glad Governor Tate Reeves announced the statewide restrictions on indoor social gatherings as well as outdoor gatherings.

However, Mayor Bland told Newscenter 11 he believes more statewide restrictions, such as a statewide mask mandate, are needed to further combat the coronavirus.

“We’re glad that the governor has taken another stride to put other restrictions in place from a statewide level. We still believe consistency with a statewide mandate would help alleviate some of the things that we’re seeing across the state of Mississippi,” said Bland.

Bland said his administration will adhere to the governor’s new guidelines and will adjust all city business events accordingly.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
Pat Gray (Source: WBRC archive photo)
Alabama broadcasting pioneer Pat Gray has died
New Theater in Meridian
New movie theater opening soon in Meridian
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings...
Reeves to update order on gatherings as virus cases surge

Latest News

Kimmie Hunter stands outside of her home that caught fire Wednesday morning.
Union mother loses everything in mobile home fire
Tony Harrington, 39,
Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens
Grad Bag Pickup
MCC students pick up ‘grad bags’
Newton Jack's
Jack’s opens in Newton