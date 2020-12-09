Mayor Bland believes Governor Reeves should implement more statewide mandates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said he is glad Governor Tate Reeves announced the statewide restrictions on indoor social gatherings as well as outdoor gatherings.

However, Mayor Bland told Newscenter 11 he believes more statewide restrictions, such as a statewide mask mandate, are needed to further combat the coronavirus.

“We’re glad that the governor has taken another stride to put other restrictions in place from a statewide level. We still believe consistency with a statewide mandate would help alleviate some of the things that we’re seeing across the state of Mississippi,” said Bland.

Bland said his administration will adhere to the governor’s new guidelines and will adjust all city business events accordingly.

