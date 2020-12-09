MCC students pick up ‘grad bags’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall graduates of Meridian Community College picked up ‘grad bags’ Wednesday.

Students were able to drive up to Ivy-Scaggs Hall and pick up the goodie bags that contained a diploma cover, a graduation cap and tassel, and more. Santa Claus even came to say hi to the graduates.

“They’ve worked hard. This has been a tough semester because of the pandemic but they’ve made it and we’re proud of them, and we’re excited about what the future holds for our graduates,” Santa Claus said.

Over 200 students are graduating this semester and the ceremony will be held virtually on December 18.

“I just want to say congratulations to all the Fall 2020 MCC graduates and we’re so proud of you,” said Deanna Smith, the dean of student services for MCC.

Students will be able to pick up their grad bags again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

