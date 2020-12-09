Funeral services for Mr. Claude Alvin “Al” Taylor will begin at 2:30 pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with the Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Taylor, 70, of the Whynot Community, passed away Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Al retired from Lockheed-Martin in Meridian after over 42 years of service. Al enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren fishing on the lake, watching Ole Miss football, growing tomatoes, and riding the lawn mower. He enjoyed serving his fellow man as a member of Whynot Volunteer Fire Department. Al was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1999.

Al is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Jo Ellen Reynolds Taylor; children, Craig Taylor (Julie) and Christal Taylor Trigg (Justin). Grandchildren Dakota Taylor Trigg, Cady Riley Taylor, and Winston Taylor; mother-in-law Betty Reynolds as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents Buddy and Ruth Taylor.

The Taylor family will receive guest from 12:30 until 2:15 prior to funeral rites at Bethany Baptist Church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required to attend all services.

