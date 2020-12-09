Mrs. Clarice Moffett Davidson

Private funeral services for Mrs. Clarice Davidson will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Ron Leonard officiating. Burial will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Clarice Davidson, age 82, of Meridian passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Clarice retired from the United States Postal Service in 1999 after 29 years of service. She loved spending time with her family, was a mother and grandmother to many, and enjoyed tending flowers and plants. She was the youngest and last surviving sibling of eleven children. She will be remembered for her uncanny ability to capture the heart of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Clarice is survived by her husband, Allison Lynn Davidson; her children, Tony Davidson (Sheila) and Jill Davidson; her grandchildren, Krista Hicks (Cody), Josh Davidson, and Taylor Michelletti (Alex); her great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Carter Hicks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Davidson; her parents, Melvin and Missouri Moffett; and ten siblings.

Pall bearers will be Cody Hicks, Josh Davidson, Alex Michelletti, Shan Sellers, Cotton Moffett, and Perry Dearman. Honorary pall bearers will be her nephews, Bud Thomas, and Dickie Dickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family requests that memories and condolences be shared in Mrs. Davidson’s online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Due to current recommendations, masks are required for entrance to the funeral home and social distancing practices must be adhered.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721