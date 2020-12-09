Advertisement

Patients experiencing “brain fog” after COVID-19

Neurologist, Dr. Zaineb Daud of Anderson Regional Health says she's been treating patients...
Neurologist, Dr. Zaineb Daud of Anderson Regional Health says she's been treating patients experiencing "brain fog" after having COVID-19(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Imagine having COVID 19, and not remembering you did.

“They come in and they say, I’m having trouble remembering things, I’m having trouble doing day to day activities or tasks that I was able to do before.”

Post COVID Neurological Syndrome--or brain fog---is a new symptom doctors say some patients are experiencing after recovering from the virus.

Anderson Regional Hospital Neurologist, Dr. Zaineb Daud, has been working with these patients to help them manage their symptoms

She says about 1 in 4 patients are experiencing brain fog after having COVID-19.

“It does not matter whether you had a mild infection and you were staying at home or whether you were in the hospital ICU and had a prolonged recovery. They may also complain of fatigue, tiredness, having irritability, depression. Some even say they can’t sleep, or they’re sleeping too much,” says Daud.

She says there are a few things she’s been recommending to patients suffering from brain fog, including exercise, following a Mediterranean diet, and getting sufficient amounts of sleep.

Some may even be prescribed anti-depressants.

But Dr. Daud says it can get better.

“With time they will recover and will get better. But if their symptoms are not getting better, they need to approach their family physician or a neurologist who may be able to conduct certain tests and recommend other treatments.”

