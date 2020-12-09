Rain is on the way for this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll end the week dry, but rain will make for a soggy weekend.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is coming together off the coast of California. That low pressure circulation will track inland and bring rain and mountain snow to Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado through Thursday night. Then on Friday, this system will track quickly across the Plains States and toward us.

Wet Weekend

For us, Friday will be dry during the day. A stray shower is possible in the evening, but rain will increasing steadily through Saturday morning and fall through Saturday afternoon. The rain will break Saturday evening. Another low pressure wave will arrive with rain on Sunday afternoon. The rain will fall through the night and end by the time we’re rolling out of bed on Monday. This makes for an overall wet weekend.

The Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be dry, and the warming the started on Wednesday will step up a bit on Thursday. Tonight and Thursday morning will still be chilly. This evening will be clear, and we will cool to mid-40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature will be near 39 degrees. After that chilly start to Thursday morning, the afternoon will warm up beneath sunshine. The high temperature will be near 71 degrees.

