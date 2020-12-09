Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Bolivar County woman

Beverly Turner Morgan, 84, the subject of a Silver Alert in Bolivar County, Miss., Dec. 8, 2020...
Beverly Turner Morgan, 84, the subject of a Silver Alert in Bolivar County, Miss., Dec. 8, 2020 (Source: State of Mississippi)(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Beverly Turner Morgan of Boyle, Miss., in Bolivar County.

She is white, 5′ 2″, 155 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Morgan was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 8, at about 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Jones Bayou Road and Highway 61 South in Bolivar County.

Morgan is believed to be in a 2009 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Mississippi license plate BLB4247.

Family members say Morgan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Any information about her should be reported to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at 662-843-5378.

