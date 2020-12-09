Temperatures continue to warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are mainly in the low-30s as you head out the door on our Wednesday morning. Patchy light fog is possible in spots through 8 this morning, but most of us will be in the clear from fog. We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the upper-60s. We’ll see clear skies tonight with Thursday morning lows in the upper-30s.

Sunshine and warming temperatures look to continue into Thursday. We’ll see highs in around 70 degrees on our Thursday. Clouds will increase a bit on Friday and a stray shower will be possible in the late-afternoon/early-evening. Most of us will stay dry on Friday as highs stay near 70 degrees. A cold front will bring periods of rain on Saturday. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

The frontal passage will usher in some cooler air heading into next week. Lingering scattered showers will be possible on Sunday, but a wash-out is not expected. Sunday will be cool and cloudy with highs only in the 50s. We’ll dry things out entirely as we head into our next work week. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-50s. We’ll drop below freezing once again by Tuesday morning, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

