Advertisement

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8: p.m. Tuesday.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reports it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
Pat Gray (Source: WBRC archive photo)
Alabama broadcasting pioneer Pat Gray has died
New Theater in Meridian
New movie theater opening soon in Meridian
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings...
Reeves to update order on gatherings as virus cases surge

Latest News

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order
7-Day Forecast Dec 9 - 15
Temperatures continue to warm
The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government...
Mystery illness: India’s experts find traces of lead, nickel in some patients’ blood