A Saturday cold front will bring rain

7-Day Forecast Dec 10 - 16
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-30s as you head out the door early this morning. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures climbing into the low-70s. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s overnight under mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday as temperatures climb to at or near 70 degrees. A stray light shower is possible late in the day on Friday, but the good majority of us will stay dry.

Rain chances will increase Friday night into Saturday. The best chance of a steady rain will be during the morning hours on Saturday, with the rain slowly tapering off from west to east during the afternoon. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible with this frontal passage, but any severe weather threat that could materialize will stay well to the south of our area. This cold front will knock temperatures down about 10-15 degrees heading into Sunday.

Another disturbance will develop late in the day on Sunday to bring a chance of showers. Those rain chances will continue overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s by Monday morning, but this is not cold enough to allow for wintry precipitation. If temperatures drop below freezing Monday morning, the rain will have exited by then. In other words, snow is highly unlikely. More rain showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

