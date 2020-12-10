ADPH: Alabama tops 4,000 deaths from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama reached a grim new milestone Thursday as it marked the point at which more than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed reports of 44 new deaths for the day, bringing the weekly reported total to 115 and the state’s total during the pandemic to 4,034.

Positive cases continue to set records The state also confirmed another 4,735 new COVID-19 cases for the day, including results on laboratory backlogs of tests from Oct. 5 through Dec. 7. ADPH said the backlogs accounted for about 10 percent of the day’s confirmed cases, or around 470 tests.



Even if the backlog was excluded, the other 4,200 cases still make this the highest ever daily case count since ADPH began tracking the pandemic in March.



Alabama’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge. The state has confirmed 17,333 new cases for this week. and the state’s seven-day average sits at 3,509 new cases per day.



Just as concerning, Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation over the last 14 days, climbing to about 35.4 percent of tests conducted.



Alabama has conducted 1,760,684 total tests, or around 35 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started. There have been 284,922 total cases since the pandemic started and ADPH presumes 174,805 of those, or about 61.3 percent of cases, have since recovered.

Alabama COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates The state’s hospitals continue their daily struggle to treat record numbers of critically ill or dying patients with the disease. The state is nearing two weeks of daily, record breaking new hospital admission rates.



On Wednesday, the healthcare system was shouldering the weight of 2,111 patients, taxing resources and medical teams. Thursday’s data won’t be available until later in the day.



Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state has consistently seen in its data that about 10 percent of those who test positive will ultimately need hospital treatment. So, if you’re looking at Thursday’s 4200 cases (excluding backlog), about 420 of those will need hospital-level care eventually.



Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee, recently said those infected typically show symptoms of COVID-19 within two weeks and hospital increases typically follow about two weeks later.



That means Thanksgiving gatherings may not be the reason for the current hospitalization surge, rather it could be from events dating back to Halloween or even some sporting events.



A total of 27,618 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

13701374County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 444 20 1994 Sumter 636 22 3514 Marengo 1374 24 8333 Pickens 1370 23 7788

