Barrie Lewis Limerick

By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
February 9, 1962 ~ December 7, 2020 (age 58)

Barrie Lewis Limerick, 58, passed away December 7, 2020 at his residence in Birmingham Alabama. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held later. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Barrie had a love for reading and the memory of an elephant. He had lived in Birmingham for over 30 years and although he did not have many friends, the one’s he had were very close. He especially loved his family.

He is survived by his mother Lou Ella Limerick; brother Zena Limerick and sister Cathy Clearman; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins by the dozens and his beloved cat Milo.

He is proceeded in death by his father John L. Limerick, brothers Travis Wayne Limerick and John Lewis Limerick; maternal grandparents Bryant and Carrie Jenkins and paternal grandparents Levi and Ruby Limerick.

