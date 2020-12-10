City of Meridian Arrest Report December 10, 2020
ARREST REPORT
|NAME/AGE
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JAMES MOTT, 1969
|7009 10TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PETIT LARCENY
|JOHNNY ALMOND, 1986
|6297 OXFORD RD
LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|NIKKIE KNIGHT, 1982
|5196 D ZERO RD
MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|WILLIAM C GRIFFITH, 1986
|5122 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN,MS
|DUI OTHER
|ANDREW L BURNSIDE, 1978
|12449 SHARP RD
COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:56 AM on December 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through the rear.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
