City of Meridian Arrest Report December 10, 2020

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAME/AGEADDRESSCHARGE
JAMES MOTT, 1969
7009 10TH ST
MERIDIAN, MS		WILLFUL TRESPASSING; PETIT LARCENY
JOHNNY ALMOND, 19866297 OXFORD RD
LAUDERDALE, MS		DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
NIKKIE KNIGHT, 19825196 D ZERO RD
MERIDIAN, MS		SHOPLIFTING
WILLIAM C GRIFFITH, 19865122 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN,MSDUI OTHER
ANDREW L BURNSIDE, 197812449 SHARP RD
COLLINSVILLE, MS		DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 10:56 AM on December 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through the rear.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

