Clarke County added to governor’s mask mandate

Downtown Quitman
Downtown Quitman(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Tate Reeves said in a press conference on Wednesday that Clarke County will be added to the state mask mandate.

“Masks, although they’re cumbersome, they do make a difference because they limit the amount of stuff that spreads as you breathe; they also help limit contact,” said EMA director Eddie Ivy.

Ivy says everyone should do their part in stopping the spread of this virus.

“Anything that we can do right now with holiday shopping on top of us, you know, choose times when the stores are less populated and distance yourself in the stores from other people,” Ivy said.

Ivy says cases are rising in the county like elsewhere across the state.

“We’re O.K. on capacity right now, but other hospitals such as the ones in Meridian that our more critical patients are treated at, you know, every patient that we have to send to the hospital increases their load and decreases the available bed space for other things besides the COVID virus,” Ivy said.

The mask mandate will go into effect in Clarke County Friday, Dec. 11.

