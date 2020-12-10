COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases, 42 new deaths and 209 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 172,955 as of December 8.

So far, 4,083 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1025 55 94 27 Kemper 574 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4060 153 346 82 Neshoba 2504 128 176 52 Newton 1267 30 64 10 Wayne 1374 24 63 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.