Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,200 new cases reported Thurs.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases, 42 new deaths and 209...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases, 42 new deaths and 209 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases, 42 new deaths and 209 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 172,955 as of December 8.

So far, 4,083 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke1025559427
Kemper57419439
Lauderdale406015334682
Neshoba250412817652
Newton1267306410
Wayne1374246310

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
The state of Mississippi has joined a lawsuit filed by Texas against several other states on...
Mississippi joins Texas election lawsuit
Tony Harrington, 39,
Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken

Latest News

Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March.
Pope’s Midnight Mass to start early to respect COVID curfew
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reaches single-day toll of 3,100 coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
US reports more than 3,000 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday