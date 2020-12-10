Dept. of Health sets additional COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Upcoming testing events When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 12

Where: Pattison Fire Department, 10049 Highway 547, Pattison When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 15

Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 19

Where: Scott County Coliseum, 151 Erle Johnston Dr., Forest When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 19

Where: Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20

Where: Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, 179 Oak St., Biloxi

