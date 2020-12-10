Dept. of Health sets additional COVID-19 testing
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering additional free COVID-19 testing through the Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.
This new testing opportunity is in addition to the regular testing already being done by MSDH. No appointment is necessary, and participants do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
|Upcoming testing events
|When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 12
Where: Pattison Fire Department, 10049 Highway 547, Pattison
|When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 15
Where: Bella-Rouge Healthcare Inc., 500 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez
|When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 19
Where: Scott County Coliseum, 151 Erle Johnston Dr., Forest
|When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., December 19
Where: Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Dr., Jackson
|When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 20
Where: Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, 179 Oak St., Biloxi
