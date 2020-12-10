Advertisement

Enterprise student wins Congressional App Challenge

Kylar DeLoach of Enterprise High School was selected by a panel of professionals in the technology industry as the winner of the Third Congressional District’s 2020 Congressional App Challenge .(Congressional App Challenge)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WTOK) - Kylar DeLoach of Enterprise High School was selected by a panel of professionals in the technology industry as the winner of the Third Congressional District’s 2020 Congressional App Challenge. Cong. Michael Guest made the announcement Thursday.

The CAC is an initiative of the U.S. House of Representatives where members of Congress host contests in their districts for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. Students identified a local, national, or global problem and created an app to help solve that problem.

Kylar’s winning app, Map It!, uses Google Maps to create an interactive way for middle school and high school students to learn certain events in history. The user may choose one of four areas of history (the Colonial Period, the Civil War, World War One, and World War Two) to study.

Kyler also placed in the 2019 Congressional App challenge with his innovative app, X Squared.

“Congratulations to Kylar. Through hard work and dedication, Kylar earned this recognition. I have full faith in his talents and am proud that he will represent the Third District of Mississippi as he presents his app in the national competition,” Guest said.

The CAC was created by Congress as a recognition that Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation. For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

