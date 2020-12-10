Final stages of rocket test underway at Stennis

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A critical test has been underway this week at Stennis Space Center, one that is part of an even bigger, more historic mission.

On Thursday, NASA officials are set to give an update on this week’s green run test of the Space Launch System rocket’s core stage went.

That test will eventually help land the the first woman on the moon and allow for further human exploration to Mars.

An update on Green Run testing: The #NASASLS core stage has been powered up as part of the seventh test of the series. Engineers are reviewing data and refining procedures before resuming the wet dress rehearsal test.



MORE on @NASA's #Artemis blog: https://t.co/PTaxAadPXO pic.twitter.com/a2D8no6IWX — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) December 8, 2020

The Green Run test series is a comprehensive assessment of the rocket’s core stage prior to it launching Artemis missions to the Moon. NASA has completed six of the eight core stage Green Run tests and is in the final stage of testing, which will operate the entire stage and its propulsion systems together for the first time. Following the completion of the wet dress rehearsal, NASA will set a date for the hot fire test. During the hot fire test, all four engines will fire to simulate the stage’s operation during launch.

It’s the final stage of testing NASA must complete on the SLS rocket’s core stage, acting as a full rehearsal for the countdown to the final test.

Engineers are currently conducting the seventh test of the SLS core stage Green Run test series: the wet dress rehearsal. During this test, more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant are loaded and drained from the stage's tanks.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/JUy2obVvwx pic.twitter.com/dONSTnOk4a — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) December 7, 2020

The green run test took a bit longer than expected. It started Saturday when engineers were supposed to power up all the rocket’s core stage systems. On Monday, they began loading more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant made up of liquid hydrogen and oxygen into the tanks for the very first time. It’s the first tine the SLS core stage was fully loaded with propellants, so engineers were closely monitoring for signs of leaks or other issues while filling up the tank.

“To test propellant loading procedures, engineers successfully loaded a small amount of liquid hydrogen into the core stage without any issues. Then, they paused propellant loading to review data and adjust procedures before loading additional propellant,” NASA officials wrote Monday in a blog post.

That process was expected to last about 48 hours but had to be paused to allow time for more analysis.

According to a representative with Stennis, this was the first time for all of these major components to be in play at once so they expected to have some hiccups to troubleshoot.

“Operations are continuing, and the team will refine the procedures and resume the wet dress rehearsal test in the coming days. The core stage performed well, and there are no issues with the stage, the B-2 test stand, or other facilities at Stennis,” stated the NASA blog post.

The core stage has undergone its important trials at the B-2 test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, located near Bay St. Louis, since it was installed there on Jan. 22.

The current green light tests are expected to continue for several more days and are a critical prerequisite for the final hot fire test, which will give NASA its first chance to examine how closely the new rocket stage behaves under launch conditions.

In the final hot fire test, the core stage will be filled with fuel and the engines fired for the full eight minutes they must work to reach orbit. Officials at Stennis hope that final test happens next week.

Powered by four RS-25 engines and twin solid rocket boosters, NASA’s Space Launch System rocket produces 8.8 million pounds of thrust to propel the agency’s #Artemis missions to the Moon through the @NASAArtemis program. LEARN MORE AND MEET THE TEAM>> https://t.co/3iWzXRFOpf pic.twitter.com/0uTKcJuUJ5 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) December 9, 2020

Following this last test, NASA will then ship the core stage from Stennis to Kennedy Space Center. There, it will be assembled with the other parts of the Artemis One rocket and Orion spacecraft. The SLS will eventually be used to push the spacecraft into space.

Officials say the SLS is the only rocket that can send astronauts, the Orion capsule, and supplies to the Moon in a single mission, making it critical to NASA’s mission to explore space.

Before this wet dress rehearsal, NASA had already put the 212-foot-tall core stage through six green run tests. These trials will cumulatively verify whether or not the SLS core stage, built by Boeing, is ready to safely bring a crew into space as part of its Artemis program. This behemoth space vehicle is designed to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024, with potential implications for human travel farther into deep space.

We expect to learn more about this week’s test Thursday during a scheduled teleconference with NASA to discuss it. We will update this story once that new information is received.

