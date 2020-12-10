Free ball giveaway
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive-through free ball giveaway.
The giveaways are on December 12, from 9 am until noon at James Chaney Park, Highland Park, and Velma Young Park.
Children K-12 will be able to pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The child must be in the car to receive a ball and a max of 2 balls per vehicle.
With the hardships caused by the pandemic, the city wants to help families out and keep kids active.
Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.