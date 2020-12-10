Advertisement

Free ball giveaway

(WEAU)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive-through free ball giveaway.

The giveaways are on December 12, from 9 am until noon at James Chaney Park, Highland Park, and Velma Young Park.

Children K-12 will be able to pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The child must be in the car to receive a ball and a max of 2 balls per vehicle.

With the hardships caused by the pandemic, the city wants to help families out and keep kids active.

Meridian Parks and Rec giving away free balls for the holidays.
Meridian Parks and Rec giving away free balls for the holidays.(Trent Posey- Meridian Parks and Rec)

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
Pat Gray (Source: WBRC archive photo)
Alabama broadcasting pioneer Pat Gray has died
New Theater in Meridian
New movie theater opening soon in Meridian
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he will soon update his regulations around social gatherings...
Reeves to update order on gatherings as virus cases surge

Latest News

Perkins coached at Jones College in Ellisville from 2012-2013.
Former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins has died
Louisville's Jace Hudspeth holds state championship trophy up and celebrates with teammate's...
Louisville football hits milestone winning 10th state title
Sports 10PM - December 8, 2020
Sports 6PM - December 8, 2020