MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting a drive-through free ball giveaway.

The giveaways are on December 12, from 9 am until noon at James Chaney Park, Highland Park, and Velma Young Park.

Children K-12 will be able to pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The child must be in the car to receive a ball and a max of 2 balls per vehicle.

With the hardships caused by the pandemic, the city wants to help families out and keep kids active.

Meridian Parks and Rec giving away free balls for the holidays. (Trent Posey- Meridian Parks and Rec)

