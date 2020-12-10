Advertisement

Local network supports community during pandemic

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPES, Alabama. (WTOK) - The children of the village network are consistently extending their helping hands to the Sumter county community during the COVID pandemic.

A $15,000 grant helped the food bank gives out food and sanitizing supplies to people in the surrounding communities every month.

Mayor Porter says the distribution should encourage people to always uplift others.

Our volunteers here have been working for this program since March of this year. First starting off feeding the children and then on to feed the less fortunate families who were impacted by the pandemic.”

Vice president of the network, Cora Hutchins says the request for supplies has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“Normally we start off with about 150 people requesting food. During the month of November, we gave out about 400 food distributions to families in Sumter county.”

Every week the children of the village network changes the distribution locations. The food bank will return to Epes community center Thursday.

For more on how to sign up for the supplies call 205-652-2821.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
Pat Gray (Source: WBRC archive photo)
Alabama broadcasting pioneer Pat Gray has died
New Theater in Meridian
New movie theater opening soon in Meridian
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken
The state of Mississippi has joined a lawsuit filed by Texas against several other states on...
Mississippi joins Texas election lawsuit

Latest News

Imagination Library celebrates the gifting of its 150 millionth book with a free streaming...
Imagination Library celebrates the gifting of its 150 millionth book
Philadelphia Christmas parade.
Philadelphia hosts Christmas parade despite pandemic
New MDWFP office opens at Neshoba Lake
New MDWFP opens at Neshoba Lake
Lauderdale County Food Drive.
Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for Wednesday