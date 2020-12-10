Local network supports community during pandemic

EPES, Alabama. (WTOK) - The children of the village network are consistently extending their helping hands to the Sumter county community during the COVID pandemic.

A $15,000 grant helped the food bank gives out food and sanitizing supplies to people in the surrounding communities every month.

Mayor Porter says the distribution should encourage people to always uplift others.

Our volunteers here have been working for this program since March of this year. First starting off feeding the children and then on to feed the less fortunate families who were impacted by the pandemic.”

Vice president of the network, Cora Hutchins says the request for supplies has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“Normally we start off with about 150 people requesting food. During the month of November, we gave out about 400 food distributions to families in Sumter county.”

Every week the children of the village network changes the distribution locations. The food bank will return to Epes community center Thursday.

For more on how to sign up for the supplies call 205-652-2821.

