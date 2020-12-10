Members of Congress file amicus brief in support of Texas election lawsuit

WAHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - Cong. Michael Guest of Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district has joined 106 other members of Congress in an amicus brief in support of the plaintiff in the case of State of Texas v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin. Mississippi Rep. Trent Kelly, along with Alabama representatives, Gary Palmer, Mo Brooks, and Bradley Byrne, are also supporting the case being made by Texas.

The amicus brief supports Texas’ position that government officials in those four states acted in violation of Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States to revise certain processes for the appointment of presidential electors for the 2020 election and requests the Supreme Court of the United States carefully review these concerns.

“I understand that many sacrifices and changes have been necessary to protect individuals during this pandemic. However, there is no situation, including a pandemic, that offers any elected officials a legitimate reason to disregard the Constitution of the United States or the constitutions of individual states,” Guest said. “The bill of complaint prepared by Attorney General (Ken) Paxton (of Texas) calls attention to many irregularities that justify review by the Supreme Court, and my colleagues and I offer this amicus brief for its consideration. If the court finds that these elected officials overstepped their Constitutional duties and, therefore, tainted their states’ elections, we must focus on restoring the integrity of the electoral process that was found to be undermined.”

Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States of America directs state legislatures to determine the manner in which presidential electors are chosen and the lawsuit alleges the four states without action by their state legislatures.

Read the full Bill of Complaint submitted to the Supreme Court below:

Read the amicus brief below:

