Meridian homicide suspects appear in court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four suspects charged in the November 24 killing of 17-year old Jaheim Jemerson appeared in court in Meridian this afternoon.

Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite all waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and remain in jail. Dean is facing a murder charge and is being held on a $125,000 bond.

The others face aggravated assault and drive by charges, their bonds are set at $85,000. Judge Robbie Jones said all suspects are under the age of 30.

“All these young people running around causing injury to one another, committing criminal acts is certainly not to be tolerated or expected,” said Jones.

Two other suspects- Gregory Pruitt and Jatarius Easley face at least one murder charge and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.