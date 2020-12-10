Mr. James F. “Jimmy” Roberts

April 20, 1949 ~ December 8, 2020 (age 71)

Funeral services for Mr. James F. Roberts will be held Saturday at 3pm in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home of Union. Rev. Dennis Duvall will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.

Mr. Roberts, 71, passed away Tuesday at Neshoba General Hospital in Philadelphia.

He was retired as a sewing machine mechanic, working for several manufacturers including Midland Shirt Factory in Union and Centerhill. Mr. Roberts was a member of the Assemblies of God church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially socializing at the deer camp.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his brother David Roberts and wife Jaqualynn; niece Karen Thaggard and husband Billy; nephews Scott Roberts and wife Kim and James Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Colon Roberts and Joann Norwood Roberts; wife Sybil Warnock Roberts along with brothers Richard Roberts and Phillip Roberts.

Pallbearers will be Billy Thaggard, Lane Belk, William Thompson, Shane Boatner, Ethan Boatner and Wesley Parker.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves mandate will be in affect. Masks and proper social distancing is required.

