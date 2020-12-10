Advertisement

Mrs. Gwendolyn Taylor

Gwendolyn Taylor
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Taylor will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Meridian Memorial Park with Pastor A.D. Lewis officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Taylor, 80, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital.  A viewing will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.  at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

