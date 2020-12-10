Philadelphia police chief announces retirement

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Philadelphia police chief Julian Greer announced his retirement after nearly three decades on the force. The chief says it is just his time to leave the department.

Greer has served 28 years with the Philadelphia police department. After serving as assistant chief for 10 years, Greer was named interim chief in August of 2019 when former chief Grant Myers resigned.

When Greer entered the position in 2019, he had many goals he wanted to accomplish while in the position. Greer believes he has made a lot of beneficial changes.

“I’ve promoted several, several officers in this last year in a half. We got some vehicles. I believe the department is progressing.”

Despite the accomplishments, Greer says he has been thinking about retiring for a while now. He says he is ready to move on to different things like traveling, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

“One thing in particular, I have become a grandparent for the first time a few weeks ago. I’m really enjoying that. I just want to give some time to my family.”

Greer is set to retire at the end of December.

Mayor Young says Chief Greer retiring will be a hard good-bye.

“I think he brought a little bit of inspiration back to the department.” Young said, “Just the way he dealt with people. So, we’re going to miss that. Of course, he’s been there for a while. We respect his job.”

Young and the board will meet Tuesday, December 15th to discuss who will replace Greer as Philadelphia’s chief of police. As of right now, Young and the board are not sure what direction they will go in to find the new replacement.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.