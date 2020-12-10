Reeves says Christmas parties at the Governor’s Mansion still on the schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced a new executive order at Wednesday’s press briefing that will take effect Friday. Part of that will apply statewide to social gatherings.

Starting Friday, all 82 counties will have limits on social gatherings. No more than 10 people indoors and no more than 50 outdoors.

Meanwhile, the governor is planning Christmas parties that he will host at the Governor’s Mansion.

“It allows us to really send a message to the people of Mississippi that you can return to a life that is somewhat normal but you’ve got to do it in a way that minimizes risks,” said Reeves.

We obtained a copy of the invitation sent to the members of the Mississippi House of Representatives for a party at the mansion next week. There are 122 of that body. We asked how that’s not in direct conflict with the order.

“That particular event, I would anticipate that a large number of them will not come,” explained Reeves. “What we’ll do is if we get to the point where there are more than 50 that have RSVP’d, we will space them out and say your time slot would be from 5:30 to 6 or from 6:00 to 6:30 or 6:30 to 7, so as to continue to ensure that we continue to adhere to the guidelines that we’ve put in place.”

State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs made this note when asked about those parties.

“A lot of the stuff that the governor’s talking about sounds like work to me,” said Dobbs.

But later in the briefing, Dobbs made this comment about social gatherings.

“It’s a risky time to get together,” Dobbs described. “If we look at that number of people who are going to be actively shedding virus on average right now... if you go to a party of 10 people, just on average, there is a 19 percent chance that somebody there is going to be shedding virus. If it’s 20 people, it’s about 34 percent. Not that you’re going to have contagious every time. But this is a dicey time.”

