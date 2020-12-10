Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Tylertown man

Charles Wayne Slocum, 70, of Tylertown, Miss., is the subject of a Silver Alert in Walthall...
Charles Wayne Slocum, 70, of Tylertown, Miss., is the subject of a Silver Alert in Walthall County Dec. 9.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Wayne Slocum of Tylertown, Miss., in Walthall County.

Slocum is a Black male, 6′ and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at about 1 p.m. walking east in the vicinity of Hollis Jones Road in Walthall County.

Slocum was last seen wearing an orange and tan plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a brown cap.

Family members say Slocum suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Slocum, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

