Silver Alert issued for Tylertown man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Wayne Slocum of Tylertown, Miss., in Walthall County.

Slocum is a Black male, 6′ and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at about 1 p.m. walking east in the vicinity of Hollis Jones Road in Walthall County.

Slocum was last seen wearing an orange and tan plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a brown cap.

Family members say Slocum suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Slocum, contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department at 601-876-3481.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.