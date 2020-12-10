Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s tomorrow with sunny skies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a beautiful day with temperatures in the lower 70′s and sunny skies but it has been unseasonably warm. We will continue to be warm even as the sunset. We are currently in the lower 60′s and as the evening goes one will drop into the lower 50′s by 8 PM. We aren’t seeing a chance of rain and the EMEPA live radar is not showing any showers in the area, but this will change by Friday.

The system of rain and snow that Stephen was talking about last night is around Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona but it will be in the edge of Mississippi by Friday evening. We could see a stray shower by Friday evening, but the more widespread rain will come through by Saturday morning. Most people will be seeing light rain, but it will be moving across most of Mississippi and into Alabama by Saturday evening. We won’t be seeing anymore showers by Sunday early morning but fret not because more rain will be moving in from two systems that will merge, and this rain will be creeping in by mid-morning. There will be a few more moderate showers coming through, but this is still mostly light rain, and the showers will be more scattered than the models are showing. Once Monday morning rolls around we will be seeing cloudy skies, but the rain will be moving out.

I would take advantage of the sun that will be coming through tomorrow early and staying around for most of the say. We start to see a few clouds building in by evening, but this is just ahead of the rain we will see by Saturday. We are going to have a soggy weekend with widespread showers on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday.

The high on Saturday will be in the upper 60′s and by Sunday we will be 10 degrees cooler as we prepare for colder temperatures moving in by next week. We were 11 degrees higher than average today which made for a nice surprise, but this is still too warm for this time of year.

We will stay warm tomorrow, but the rain coming through on Saturday will knock our temperatures down to the upper 50′s by Sunday and we will cool into the lower to mid 50′s by Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns to the forecast by Wednesday and sticks around for next Thursday as well. Overnight we will be in lower 50′s tomorrow, but the lower 30′s will come back by the beginning of next week in the early morning.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.