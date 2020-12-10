Union mother loses everything in mobile home fire

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - A Union family barely escaped a mobile home fire early this morning, and now they’re left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Kimmie Hunter said her son frantically woke her and her two daughters up around 2:30 this morning, letting them know the home was on fire.

Hunter said everything was destroyed, including the gifts under the Christmas tree.

She recalled the frightening experience.

“When we made it to that door right there, blazes were up, we had to duck our head to keep from getting blazes on us,” said Hunter. “It was scary. I’m just so grateful the lord allowed us to make it out the house.”

Hunter said the family is accepting clothing and monetary donations. Her Cash App username is $kimmiehunter.

Here are the clothing sizes for the family:

Kimmie

Shirt– 2x

Pant – 18

Shoes- 10

Daughter

Shirt– XL

Pant – 14

Shoes– 10

Son #1

Shirt– 2x

Pants– 36x34

Shoes– 13

Son #2

Shirt- Large

Pants- 32x34

Shoes- 13

