Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday his office returned $444,772.26 to taxpayers across...
Auditor returns over $400,000 to Mississippi taxpayers
The state of Mississippi has joined a lawsuit filed by Texas against several other states on...
Mississippi joins Texas election lawsuit
Tony Harrington, 39,
Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks
The contraband contained illegal drugs, cell phones, BBQ chicken, and more.
Contraband crackdown: marijuana, phones, and chicken

Latest News

First responders in Texas rescued a 4-year-old child from a well after he was stuck there for...
Texas firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy stuck in well for hours
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
Thousands vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK as gov't issues allergy warning
7-Day Forecast Dec 10 - 16
A Saturday cold front will bring rain