A cold front will bring rain late tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Patchy dense fog is possible in spots through 9 this morning, especially south of I-20. Clouds will increase throughout our Friday as highs climb into the upper-60s and low-70s. A stray shower is possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Even if you do see a shower, it will be light and short-lived. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain chances picking up around midnight.

A cold front will move through on Saturday and bring rain to our area, mainly in the morning. Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rain will gradually taper off from west to east as we head throughout our Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will cool off a bit on Sunday as another storm system pushes through our area. Scattered showers will be with us on Sunday and Sunday night, with rain chances tapering off heading into Monday morning.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs only in the low-50s. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will stay in the 50s through Thursday of next week. Showers will be possible Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday. Morning lows will drop into the low-30s by Thursday morning.

