Alabama reports 3,853 COVID cases Friday

By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another 3,853 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday, bringing total cases for the week to 21,186.

The state is now seeing a seven-day average of 3,510 new cases per day.

The death rate also continues to increase with 43 reported Friday. The death toll stands at 158 for the week and 4,077 since the pandemic began.

Alabama’s positive test rate continues to rank among the highest in the nation over the last 14 days, climbing to about 35.3 percent of tests conducted.

Alabama has conducted 1,773,397 total tests, or around 35 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started. There have been 288,775 total cases since the pandemic started and ADPH presumes 174,805 of those, or about 60.5 percent of cases, have since recovered.

Alabama COVID-19 Hospitalization Rates
The state’s hospitals continue their daily struggle to treat record numbers of critically ill or even dying patients.

For the first time ever, the seven-day average for hospitalizations topped 2,000 inpatients per day on Thursday and the number continues to grow.

Hospitals had a record 2,170 inpatients on Thursday. Friday’s data won’t be available until later in the day.

On Wednesday, the healthcare system was shouldering the weight of 2,111 patients, taxing resources and medical teams. Thursday brought no relief as nearly 60 more were admitted for a total of 2,170.

It’s a trend of daily, record breaking patient numbers that’s been increasing for nearly two weeks on a dangerous and unsustainable level.

A total of 27,918 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.

ADPH provides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features may be accessed on the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WSFA. All rights reserved.

