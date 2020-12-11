Bikers United for Children 10th annual Toy Drive set Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers from all over are coming to Meridian tomorrow to donate a sleigh full of toys to the Wesley House.

Old Saint Nick leads a herd of bikers every year to collect hundreds of toys for a good cause.

Bikers will be cruising through downtown Meridian for the 10th Annual Toy Run held by the Bikers United for Children.

“Our founders came up with this idea 10 years ago came up with the idea. It took off since then. It has been an excellent year every year. We appreciate the community for stepping up and helping us provide for these less fortunate kids,” said David Kimbrell Bikers United for Children – Director.

The ride will be different this year as the Bikers United for Children honor their three founding members.

“We dedicate this run to those guys. The ones who started it all. There are several of us that were there in the beginning. We’re still chugging along and we intend to keep going with them. They had a dream and we’re going to try to keep it alive,” said Kimbrell.

The Executive Director of the Wesley House says none of this would possible without the kind hearts of these bikers.

“We’re going to be doing Christmas for about 400 children this year. When we look at the number of toys, that’s going to be several thousand toys that we are going to be putting together for these children. The joy they will find because of the hearts of these individuals involved. It’s awesome,” Rev. David G. Schultz - Executive Director of the Wesley House.

The organization will ride out from the Hilton Garden hotel and make its way to College Park United Methodist Church.

All proceeds raised at the toy run will be donated to the Wesley House.

