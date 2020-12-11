Advertisement

Boil Water Notice issued for some Rose Hill customers

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a valve repair on the main water line, a Boil Water Notice has been issued by the Rose Hill Water Association.

The advisory affects:
County Road 1840

County Road 1848

Plus all adjoining roads in the Pachuta service area

Any customers who lost pressure the morning of Dec. 11

Customers will be notified when boiling is no longer necessary.

