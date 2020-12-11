Boil Water Notice issued for some Rose Hill customers

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a valve repair on the main water line, a Boil Water Notice has been issued by the Rose Hill Water Association.

The advisory affects: County Road 1840



County Road 1848



Plus all adjoining roads in the Pachuta service area



Any customers who lost pressure the morning of Dec. 11

Customers will be notified when boiling is no longer necessary.

