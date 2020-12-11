City of Meridian Arrest Report December 11, 2020
ARREST
|NAME/AGE
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|RILEY MEYER, 1997
|1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
