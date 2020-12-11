Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 11, 2020

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST

NAME/AGEADDRESSCHARGE
RILEY MEYER, 19971509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to December 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

