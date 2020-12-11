COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 new cases reported Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 175,282 as of December 9.
So far, 4,124 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1029
|55
|94
|27
|Kemper
|578
|19
|43
|9
|Lauderdale
|4088
|154
|346
|83
|Neshoba
|2521
|128
|176
|52
|Newton
|1288
|30
|64
|10
|Wayne
|1405
|25
|65
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
