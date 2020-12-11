COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 new cases reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 175,282 as of December 9.

So far, 4,124 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1029 55 94 27 Kemper 578 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4088 154 346 83 Neshoba 2521 128 176 52 Newton 1288 30 64 10 Wayne 1405 25 65 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.