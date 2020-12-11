Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 new cases reported Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 175,282 as of December 9.

So far, 4,124 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,490,817 as of December 5. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 136,627 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke1029559427
Kemper57819439
Lauderdale408815434683
Neshoba252112817652
Newton1288306410
Wayne1405256510

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

