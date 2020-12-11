Here are the surgeries allowed, not allowed under elective ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rippling effect of the pandemic is again hitting non-COVID-19 patients hard. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Friday that Mississippi’s intensive care units are full and elective surgeries must be delayed as of Dec. 15.

9.8% of COVID cases end up in the hospital



MS ICU's full and many hospitalizations on the way



Beginning next Tues elective surgeries that require hospitalization must be delayed - statewide pic.twitter.com/f0qVuEn2cC — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 11, 2020

This will be the state’s second ban on elective surgeries and will last nine days, the same time span as the first alert issued in July.

The types of procedures that can wait: Carpal tunnel release EGD Colonoscopy Cataracts Endoscopies

Consider postponing: Low risk cancer Non-urgent spine & Ortho: Including hip, knee replacement and elective spine surgery Stable ureteral colic Elective angioplasty

Do not postpone: Most cancers Neurosurgery Highly symptomatic patients Transplants Trauma Cardiac with symptoms Limb threatening vascular surgery

Lee Paris experienced the first ban in July at St. Dominic Hospital.

“I needed a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and when I first heard they were cancelling all elective surgeries, I thought to myself, good, I’ll still be able to have my procedure,” Paris said.

But he was quickly surprised.

“For some reason it was not an emergency surgery. I mean, I was dying, and thankfully cardiologists at Jackson Heart found a Dallas (Texas) hospital who could do the procedure,” Paris said. “My wife, who’s amazing, put me in the back seat, propped me up and drove me to Baylor White Hospital eight hours away.”

Thankfully, Paris had a successful surgery and complete recovery.

Mississippi’s new ban is in an effort to conserve critical resources from overwhelmed hospitals, but with neighboring states of Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama reportedly also postponing elective surgeries, healthcare options will be scarce.

This news comes as Governor Reeves’ latest executive order goes into effect 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the number of counties under a mask mandate and tightening restrictions on social gatherings to try and reduce the strain on hospitals.

