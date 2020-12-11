Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite.
Meridian homicide suspects appear in court
Tony Harrington, 39,
Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 10, 2020
Kimmie Hunter stands outside of her home that caught fire Wednesday morning.
Union mother loses everything in mobile home fire
Downtown Quitman
Clarke County added to governor’s mask mandate

Latest News

James Earl Price, 60, had been hospitalized several times since July. (Source: AP)
State inmate dies in prison hospital
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
Due to a valve repair on the main water line, a boil advisory was issued Dec. 11 by the Rose...
Boil Water Notice issued for some Rose Hill customers
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Bikers will be cruising through downtown Meridian for the 10th Annual Toy Run held by the...
Bikers United for Children 10th annual Toy Drive set Saturday