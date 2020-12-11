Meridian church hosts toy drive
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Firehouse Church in Meridian is hosting a drive-thru toy drive tomorrow. Donors can drive up and give their toy donation to a church member without exiting their vehicle.
Executive Pastor Kajsa Cole said tomorrow is the final day for the drive.
“This year has been a hard year and so many families need help and just need something to help put a smile on those baby’s faces this Christmas,” said Cole.
The event will be at 3718 8th Street from 12-2.
“Our church loves community service so each year we always select a project to impact our community,” said Cole. “Every year we like to give back.”
The toys will be donated to families throughout the area.
