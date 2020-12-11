Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More Mississippi counties will be required to wear a mask as Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest executive order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

This new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a mask mandate. Residents in those counties will be required to wear a mask while in public: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

Gov. Reeves is also tightening restrictions on social gatherings across the state. No more than 10 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors. He’s also requiring masks to be worn inside all public schools and businesses.

The order limits crowds at indoor sports venues for grades K-12 to no more than four spectators per student or 250 ticketed spectators, whichever is less.

Read the order below:

Reeves says the goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19. He is considering putting restrictions on hospitals if the numbers in the state continue to rise.

“Ensuring the integrity of our healthcare system is of the utmost importance,” Reeves said during a news conference. “If things get worse, and our hospital capacity becomes even more of an issue, this is the first place I’m going to tighten.”

The new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will remain in place until January 15.

