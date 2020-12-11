Advertisement

Mississippi’s new executive order goes into effect Friday

A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a...
A new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a mask mandate. Residents in those counties will be required to wear a mask while in public.(Staff)
By WLBT Digital and Ashley Garner
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More Mississippi counties will be required to wear a mask as Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest executive order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

This new executive order will affect all Mississippians, however, only 61 counties will be under a mask mandate. Residents in those counties will be required to wear a mask while in public: Adams, Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Itawamba, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Stone, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.

Gov. Reeves is also tightening restrictions on social gatherings across the state. No more than 10 people indoors and no more than 50 people outdoors. He’s also requiring masks to be worn inside all public schools and businesses.

The order limits crowds at indoor sports venues for grades K-12 to no more than four spectators per student or 250 ticketed spectators, whichever is less.

Read the order below:

Reeves says the goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19. He is considering putting restrictions on hospitals if the numbers in the state continue to rise.

“Ensuring the integrity of our healthcare system is of the utmost importance,” Reeves said during a news conference. “If things get worse, and our hospital capacity becomes even more of an issue, this is the first place I’m going to tighten.”

The new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and will remain in place until January 15.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrikas Graham, Bondarrius Moffite, Derrickus Dean and Dezjuan Moffite.
Meridian homicide suspects appear in court
Tony Harrington, 39,
Burglary suspect arrested, charged after help from citizens
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 10, 2020
Kimmie Hunter stands outside of her home that caught fire Wednesday morning.
Union mother loses everything in mobile home fire
Downtown Quitman
Clarke County added to governor’s mask mandate

Latest News

Another 3,853 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health...
Alabama reports 3,853 COVID cases Friday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,327 new cases, 41 new deaths and 216...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 new cases reported Friday
7-Day Forecast Dec 11 - 17
A cold front will bring rain late tonight
Philadelphia police chief announces retirement
Philadelphia police chief announces retirement