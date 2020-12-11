Primary Eyecare of Meridian opens new location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Primary Eye Care of Meridian has expanded and added a new location.

The business held a special ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for Primary Eye Care-South on Frontage Road.

The locations physicians say because of the hold on elective surgeries and procedures due to the pandemic, they were getting backed up with customers at their location on 26th Avenue.

They hope the new south side opening will allow more customers to be serviced.

“We’re very busy at the north clinic, it’s a big office. However, because of social distancing rules, we felt that it was better to open another clinic so that we could maintain the amount of patients that we see, without endangering patients and without allowing employees to feel like everything was too crowded,” says owner, Dr. Minh Duong

The new location is in that strip mall across from the Cookout restaurant.

