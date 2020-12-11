Quitman School District suspends all athletic competition
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Quitman School District has suspended all athletic competition due to the increase in Covid 19 cases within the Quitman School District and the State of Mississippi.
Each sport will be able to continue practicing with guidelines in place. There will also be limited practices with limited participants in each.
The school will allow teams will to resume athletic competitions on January 4, 2021.