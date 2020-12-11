Advertisement

Quitman School District suspends all athletic competition

Keys of the Quitman Panthers with the block in Meridian.
Keys of the Quitman Panthers with the block in Meridian.(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST
The Quitman School District has suspended all athletic competition due to the increase in Covid 19 cases within the Quitman School District and the State of Mississippi.

Each sport will be able to continue practicing with guidelines in place. There will also be limited practices with limited participants in each.

The school will allow teams will to resume athletic competitions on January 4, 2021.

