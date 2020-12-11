Rain and temperatures in the upper 60’s are in the forecast for tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a nice day with temperatures in the upper 60′s and more clouds building this evening. Looking over Decatur we can see dense cloud cover, and this will continue into tomorrow because we will be seeing rain. Our rain chances are the highest in the morning and become more scattered through the afternoon.

Using the EMEPA live radar we aren’t seeing any rain now, but this will change by the early morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50′s now and will be continuing to drop through the rest of the night. By the time you are going to bed tonight we will start to see the rain to the west which will move into east Mississippi and west Alabama by 3 AM and become more widespread by 4 AM.

Once you are waking up for the day, we will still see a line of rain and temperatures will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Through the mid-morning more showers will fire up, but once noon rolls around we will see more scattered showers and less widespread rain. Through the afternoon we see the rain move out and clouds will start to clear. Temperatures will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by 10 PM tomorrow night, but we aren’t done with the rain just yet.

We will continue to see rain on Sunday, but most of this rain will come through by noon and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday in the lower 60′s, however by Monday we will be in the lower 50′s once again. Rain will stay in the forecast for most of the week and our chances do drop more on Monday and Tuesday. These showers will mostly be isolated and left over from Sunday, so they will be in the morning. Our showers on Tuesday will come later in the night as we see more scattered showers on Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be a great day to fix pancakes or a late breakfast with your family as we will be rainy in the morning, but clear through the lunch hours. Rain will be most prominent during the weekend with temperatures starting in the upper 60′s and we will be in the lower 60′s by Sunday.

We will continue to cool off into the lower 50′s by Monday and stay that way Tuesday. Scattered showers come back into the forecast by Wednesday, but we will stay cooler for most of the week. Overnight we will range from the mid 50′s all the way down to the lower 30′s by the middle of next week.

