Rush Hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Healthcare workers are at the frontline when the Pfizer vaccine rolls into Mississippi.

Chief Medical Officer at Rush Foundation Hospital, Dr. Frederick Duggan thinks the COVID-19 vaccine will be a game changer. He is hopeful the vaccine will stop the spread of the virus and end the pandemic.

“So far, it has been safe in all of the trials. So, you never know until you use it extensively.” Duggan said, “But so far, the data looks good and it looks safe.”

Duggan says he’s not sure when the vaccine will arrive. But he is expecting a limited supply soon.

“And you know, we typically get in those things small numbers. It grows over time. We don’t know the exact number. But we know it is going to be limited because of the allotment that Mississippi got,” Duggan said.

With the supply of vaccines being limited, health care workers exposed to COVID-19 patients will be vaccinated first at Rush.

“The regular group of people outside of healthcare are going to be down the road a little bit because of the supply. We’re working on that plan to be able to do that when we’re asked to do it.” Duggan said, “But, we are already ready to give it to our employees as we get the vaccine in.”

Dr. Duggan encourages everyone to continue to wear masks, social distance, clean surfaces and wash your hands. He says these measures are the most effective tools we have right now.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.