State inmate dies in prison hospital

James Earl Price, 60, had been hospitalized several times since July. (Source: AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving 12 years for manslaughter has died at the prison hospital.

James Earl Price, 60, died Wednesday evening. He had been hospitalized several times since July.

An autopsy will determine his official cause and manner of death.

Price was sentenced July 7, 2017, in Forrest County after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing a man to death two years earlier.

