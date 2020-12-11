Toython 2020 was a success!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The toys collected at WTOK’s studio for our annual Toython have been loaded onto a truck and delivered to the United Way of East Mississippi for distribution.

“I think it’s just as many toys or more than it was last year,” said Tammy Caldwell, the resource and development coordinator for the United Way of East Mississippi. “We’re very thankful for the generosity of the community.”

The United Way will coordinate the distribution of the toys to several organizations that help children in need.

“I’ve visited individually with all the organizers who are distributing these toys, and their hearts are in the right place,” said Jacque Harms, VP and general manager of WTOK. “They have found as many families as they can to help. They’ve made sure that one family is not on somebody else’s list, and they’re doing their due diligence to make sure everyone’s gifts are given appropriately.”

WTOK has been a part of the annual toy drive for over 30 years.

“I really need to say thank you to the WTOK staff. This is not the traditional way that Toython is usually held; they embraced the change. They’ve been phenomenal in their generosity. Tey’ve said, ‘yes’ to whatever has been asked of them,” Harms said. “I just can’t say thank you enough to the folks at WTOK either.”

We would like to once again thank the community for its generosity and thank D&D Transport for providing the trucks to transport the toys.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.